PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

