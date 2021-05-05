PFG Advisors Invests $229,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

