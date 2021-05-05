PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 760 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen stock opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

