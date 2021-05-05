Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 91.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,978 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

