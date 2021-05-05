DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

