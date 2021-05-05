Short Interest in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Declines By 14.8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CYREN stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CYREN alerts:

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CYREN has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.