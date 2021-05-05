Independent Research Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.64 ($151.34).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €120.45 ($141.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a one year high of €133.00 ($156.47).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

