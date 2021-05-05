Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

PWCDF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

