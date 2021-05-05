Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

