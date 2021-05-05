Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.