Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.