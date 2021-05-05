Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NYSE SUI opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

