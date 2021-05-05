Credit Suisse Group Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $261.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,504.7% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

