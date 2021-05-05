PFG Advisors Buys New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after buying an additional 1,315,156 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

