Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $190,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

