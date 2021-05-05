Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.