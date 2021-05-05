Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $235,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

