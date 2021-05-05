Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MKTX stock opened at $474.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.33 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.