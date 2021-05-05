Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

