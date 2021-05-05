Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

