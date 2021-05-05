Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 32 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

NYSE:TYL opened at $415.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $313.72 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

