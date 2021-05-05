Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 425 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Catalent by 74.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

