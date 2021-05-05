Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

