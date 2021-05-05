Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Graco by 129.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Graco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

GGG opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

