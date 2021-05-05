Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 582 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

