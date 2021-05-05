Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

