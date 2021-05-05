Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

