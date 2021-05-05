KBC Group NV Acquires 760 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.