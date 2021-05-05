Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

