VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.51% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

