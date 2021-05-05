KBC Group NV Has $3.34 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

