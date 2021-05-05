Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,479 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 116.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.