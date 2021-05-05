KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

