KBC Group NV Sells 970,872 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970,872 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

