Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 46.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

