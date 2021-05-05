Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PCH opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

