Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 38,011 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

