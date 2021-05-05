Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 91,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSV opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $677.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.