Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of Fluidigm worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

