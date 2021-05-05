Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,142.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.99, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $662.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

