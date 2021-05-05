Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

