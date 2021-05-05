Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 151,094 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $46.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 84.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

