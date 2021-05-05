Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 8.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.68. 3,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $821.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

