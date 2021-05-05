Whittier Trust Co. Takes $41,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

