NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 53.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 101,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NMI by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 792,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

