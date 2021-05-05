CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.15. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $771.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

