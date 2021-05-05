DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $29.27

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.27, but opened at $30.38. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

