Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.45. 32,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,448,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.