Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 675.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

