Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 458 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,463,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,655,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

